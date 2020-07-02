For The Record (July 2): Downtown Music, Ingrooves, Interscope, Strictly Confidential, Position Music

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed…

Carbon Fiber and Ingrooves sign deal

Record label Carbon Fiber Music founded by multi-platinum artist Farruko and manager Franklin Martinez has teamed up with music distribution and marketing service Ingrooves for a global distribution deal.

Downtown redefines internships

Global music company Downtown Music Holdings has announced a new internship scheme Downtown Summer School set to start July 27. The weeklong programme will cover all aspects of the biz and will be a broadcasted live for free across the globe for all that are interested. Sign up here.

Keinon Johnson appointment

Interscope Records has announced it will be promoting Keinon Johnson to senior vice president of Urban Radio Promotions, taking on the role from his predecessor Larry Khan. Johnson has been at the label for over a decade and will oversee the department following Khan’s retirement in 2021.

ALIBI Music sync promotion

ALIBI Music has promoted Julia Trainor to its head of sync A&R role, to recognise the greater role she has undertaken in recent months. Trainor will remain undertaking her current music supervision duties since joining the company last year.

Jack Russell Music joins IMPEL

Indie music publisher Jack Russell Music (JRM) has joined international licensing agency IMPEL as the second indie to join within the last month. JRM was founded in 2007 by Clare Ram and has over 800 writers and catalogues under its name. The publisher’s copyrights have been sampled by the likes of Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and more.

Strictly Confidential

Brussels-based independent music publisher Strictly Confidential has renewed deals with its artist and writers Balthazar, Nada Surf and Soap&Skin for long-term publishing deals. Its roster also includes Editors, Oscar & The Wolf and Jonathan Jeremiah.

Position Music appointment

Frank Handy has been named the new vice president, head of administration for LA-based Position Music. Handy will report to president and CEO Tyler Bacon, and will oversee copyright, royalties, licensing, A&R administration teams and more.

HIFI opens up membership

Financial rights organisation HIFI has announced it will open up applications to join its membership community. In a press release, HIFI states that members are provided with “innovative business and financial management products designed to serve the needs of music professionals throughout their careers.”