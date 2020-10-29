For The Record (October 29): Beatport and Sentric, Interscope Geffen A&M, CSM, Reservoir, UMPG and Sony/ATV

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed...

Electronic publishing transforms

Beatport and Sentric Music Group’s division Sentric Electronic have joined together on a deal that will allow independent publishers to collect royalties directly from the electronic download store to ensure quicker and more accurate payments. This means that artists and producers who have had their songs streamed or downloaded on Beatport will now have their royalties paid directly. Beatport artists, producers and label partners will be have access to Sentric’s rights management and creative services. Patrice Bäumel, Victor Ruiz, Metodi Hristov, Joyce Muniz, Sincopat, Urbana and Culprit have already signed up to the partnership.

Interscope Geffen A&M appointment

Nicole Wyskoarko has been promoted to executive vice president/co-head of A&R at Interscope Geffen A&M. She will join Sam Riback who has been head of A&R since 2016 who also oversees the pop/rock A&R team. Wyskoarko will continue in her role of overseeing the urban A&R team and will be reporting to IGA chairman and CEO, John Janick.

“Nicole has proven to be a leader within Interscope, a mentor to her team, a savvy dealmaker and an important voice within our industry,” said Janick. “This promotion reflects her success and amazing track record with our diverse roster of artists.”

New CSM signing

Global integrated marketing and brand experience agency, CSM Sport and Entertainment (CSM), has announced a new signing with UK rapper and songwriter Jay1. CSM will manage and create commercial opportunities for Jay1 in fashion and football. The rapper has two Top 20 singles, over 100 million streams, partnered with Amazon Music, and is an ambassador for The North Face. This month has seen the rapper collaborate with Budweiser Football, and his track Flex featured on the FIFA 21 track list.

Jay1 said: “It’s great to be working with CSM moving forwards. CSM has vast experience in both music and football, which are the two areas I am most passionate about, so it seemed like the perfect match for me.”

Grammy Winner signs to Reservoir

Ben Harper, the three-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Reservoir. The deal covers rights to Harper’s entire back catalogue as well as his brand new instrumental album Winter Is For Lovers, released last week. Throughout his career, Harper has released 14 studio albums with his band The Innocent Criminals, a further five live albums, three concert films and has also worked with Dhani Harrison and Joseph Arthur.

Harper said: “Some of the most forward-thinking conversations I’m having around music right now are with the people at my new publisher, Reservoir. The first 27 years of songs I’ve written are now with them, and hopefully my next 27 years, as the best is yet to come.”

UMPG signs Afro Bros

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has announced it has signed Latin Grammy-nominated DJs and producers Afro Bros to a worldwide publishing deal. Comprised of Rashid Badloe, Giordano Ashruf and Ogri (Shareef Badloe), Afro Bros are a Netherlands-based group who are known for producing with Jeon, Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s track X that has garnered more than 800 million streams on Spotify.

Sony/ATV signs three new stars

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has scored three new signings this week. Nomcebo Zikode (featured artist and co-writer on Jerusalema) has entered a publishing deal covering future and past releases, country singer Brad Cox has signed a global publishing deal following his hits Rusty Strings and Give Me Tonight, and finally Nashville duo After Midtown have been signed to a worldwide publishing deal.