Former Syco A&R boss Anya Jones signs songwriting deal with Spirit Music Group

Anya Jones has signed a global publishing deal with Spirit Music Group.

The signing was revealed exclusively in the latest issue of Music Week.

Jones is well known for her career as a label exec, including 12 years at Syco, where she was ultimately head of A&R.

Jones creatively directed the musical careers of artists such as Little Mix, Ella Henderson, Leona Lewis and Susan Boyle, delivering 20 UK No. 1 singles and 120 million record sales.

After being heavily involved with major pop artists for 12 years, she has now turned her hand to full-time songwriting. Jones has been working with various A-list collaborators in the US, such as Timbaland and Marshmello, and in the UK with TMS, Camille ‘Kamille’ Purcell and Dan Smith of Bastille.

“Success to me has always meant crafting fantastic songs that will excite people and shift the way they think about music or artists they're listening to,” said Jones. “I've had a lot of No.1 records and experienced big chart and sales success, but now I want to write songs that have that same force.”

Jones, who left Syco two years ago, had three co-writes on Little Mix’s LM5 album in 2018.

In recent months Jones has secured cuts with artists including Tom Grennan, Bebe Rexha, Leona Lewis and Ali Gatie.

“I will always be commercially minded, because that's my training,” said Jones. “I want to write songs that stand the test of time, break an artist or define their career. I love artists who have something to say.”

Since signing to Spirit, Jones has started to expand her network of collaborators.

