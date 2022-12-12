Full Time Hobby partners with Bucks Music on publishing deal for Ghost Woman

Full Time Hobby has signed Ghost Woman to its publishing roster under its sponsorship agreement with Bucks Music Group.

The agreement between Full Time Hobby and Bucks Music Group means that Bucks provides upfront investment, exclusive creative sync services and back-end administration for Full Time Hobby’s publishing operation, as well as ongoing support, advice and expertise.

Ghost Woman is the recording and performing moniker of songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Evan Uschenko, whose career so far encompasses a three-track EP titled Lost Echo’s, full-length album Ghost Woman and another LP, Anne, If, which is set for release in January 2023.

Releasing on the Full Time Hobby record label, Ghost Woman’s incorporates classic psychedelia, as well as more modern-day influences from the likes of Kyuss, Mark Lanegan and White Fence.

The band have just finished touring with Dry Cleaning, Chad Vanagaalen and Brutus, with further headline shows planned for March 2023. A new single, The End Of A Gun, was released earlier this month

Bucks’ director A&R Sarah Liversedge Platz said: “Evan is a special songwriter and performer. The critically acclaimed music that has been produced by Ghost Woman to date has a really classic, timeless feel and we’re pleased to be working alongside Full Time Hobby to get it the recognition it deserves.”

Full Time Hobby co-owner Nigel Adams said: “We’re very happy to have signed Evan’s publishing in collaboration with Bucks. We’ve really enjoyed working with him for records over the past 18 months and, in that time, we’ve seen interest really build for Ghost Woman across Europe. He’s such a naturally talented musician and songwriter, and we’re really looking forward to seeing where the next stage of the journey takes him.”

Evan Uschenko said: “It’s great to have signed with Full Time Hobby and Bucks Music Group for publishing. Both companies understand where I’m at as a musician and songwriter, and I’m excited to see what the future holds working with them. Looking forward to releasing my new album Anne, If in January and I’ve got plenty more songs to come.”

As well as Full Time Hobby, Bucks’ label publishing partners include Heavenly, Nude, Brownswood, Rekids, Arts & Crafts and No Hats No Hoods.