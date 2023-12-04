Full Time Hobby signs Pale Blue Eyes in partnership with Bucks Music

Full Time Hobby has signed Pale Blue Eyes to its publishing roster under its sponsorship agreement with Bucks Music Group.

The agreement between Full Time Hobby and Bucks Music Group means that Bucks provides upfront investment, exclusive creative sync services and back-end administration for Full Time Hobby’s publishing operation, as well as ongoing support, advice and expertise.

Formed in South Devon, Pale Blue Eyes are a guitar/synths trio consisting of songwriters Lucy and Matthew Board plus bassist Aubrey Simpson. Lucy and Matthew Board are now based in Sheffield.

Their debut single was released in 2021 on the band’s own label, Broadcast Recordings. Debut album Souvenirs was released in 2022 on Full Time Hobby. It was mixed and mastered by Dean Honer (The Moonlandingz, Róisín Murphy, I Monster, Human League).

The second Pale Blue Eyes album, This House, was released in September 2023, via Full Time Hobby, again mixed and mastered by Dean Honer.

They are really creative, high-energy songwriters with a distinctive sound Sarah Liversedge Platz

Sarah Liversedge Platz, Bucks’ director, A&R, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Pale Blue Eyes alongside Full Time Hobby. They are really creative, high-energy songwriters with a distinctive sound and an ability to produce attention-grabbing musical hooks. We can see them going from strength to strength.”

Nigel Adams, director of Full Time Hobby, said: “We love Pale Blue Eyes, such great songwriters, musicians and people. We’re so happy to now also work with them for publishing alongside Bucks - a bright future beckons.”

Bucks’ label publishing partners also include Heavenly, Nude, Brownswood, Rekids, Arts & Crafts and No Hats No Hoods.

PHOTO: (L-R) Nigel Adams (FTH), Roy Wilkinson (manager), Charlie Davey (FTH), Will Everitt (lawyer Lee & Thompson), Lucy Board (PBE), Matthew Board (PBE), Jonathan Tester (Bucks), Sarah Liversedge Platz (Bucks), Flash Taylor (Bucks), Simon Platz (Bucks)