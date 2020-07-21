FutureKind renews deal with songwriter Tom Mann

FutureKind has renewed its publishing deal with songwriter Tom Mann.

As revealed in the latest issue of Music Week, publishing division FutureKind Songs will continue to represent Mann.

With co-writing credits alongside artists including Lewis Capaldi, Rita Ora, James TW and Jackson Wang, Tom Mann has just passed two billion streams as a songwriter.

"It is a great responsibility being entrusted with someone’s career, and to work alongside them in achieving their utopian ideas,” said co-founder Chuck Waite. “Such a responsibility is all to often not given the care and long-term dedication it requires.

“The greatest compliment a publisher can receive from a writer is their wish to extend their relationship with you, and further expand on those initial ideals. Tom was our first signing to FutureKind Songs, and the last five years has shown how dedicated, hardworking, and committed he is to his process, and craft. His credits, coupled with the compelling community of collaborators he has built both domestically and further afield, is a testament to his character and drive.”

"We could not be more proud to develop our relationship further with Tom,” added co-founder Laurence Abrahams. “As our first signing, Tom is well and truly part of the fabric of what we do and the family we have grown in a short period of time. While this comes at pivotal point in his career as he begins his next chapter as a writer, it too comes at a very exciting period for us as a business as we enter into the next phase of our growth and development internationally. It is a privilege to grow together with our writers.”

I’m looking forward to building on a partnership that has enabled me to do what I love Tom Mann

Mann has been working on new music with Ellie Goulding, Julia Michaels, Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi.

“FutureKind and Sony/ATV have been very committed supporters since the beginning of my career, so it feel great to be entering into a new phase in our relationship,” said Mann. “I’m looking forward to building on a partnership that has enabled me to do what I love.”

FutureKind has a global JV with Sony/ATV.

"Working with Tom has been amazing and I couldn't be more excited to continue with him on his adventure,” said Sarah Gabrielli, Sony/ATV UK and Europe A&R manager.

“He is an extremely talented songwriter who truly understands the artist vision when he is in the studio, and he is always driven by his genuine love towards a project, no matter how far the artists or songwriters he's working with are in their career. I can't wait for what's coming next!”

