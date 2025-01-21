GEMA takes legal action against AI-based generative music platform Suno

GEMA is taking legal action against Suno, an AI-based generative music platform.

The German collection society has accused the company of processing recordings of songs from GEMA's repertoire without remuneration. It follows legal action against Suno by the RIAA last year.

Suno makes it possible to generate playable audio content using simple prompts.

According to GEMA, the AI tool generated audio content that is similar to original songs such as Forever Young by Alphaville, Daddy Cool by Frank Farian, Mambo No. 5 by Lou Bega and Cheri Cheri Lady by Modern Talking

To enforce the rights of its members, GEMA filed a lawsuit against Suno Inc with the Munich Regional Court on January 21, 2025.

Dr Tobias Holzmüller, CEO of GEMA, said: “Human creativity is the basis of all generative AI. But this market has so far lacked basic principles such as transparency, fairness and respect. AI providers such as Suno Inc use our members' works without their consent and profit financially from them. At the same time, the output generated in this way competes with the works created by humans and deprives them of their economic basis.

“GEMA is endeavouring to find solutions in partnership with the AI companies. But this will not work without adhering to the necessary basic rules of fair cooperation and, above all, it will not work without the acquisition of licences.”

In Germany GEMA represents copyrights for over 95,000 members (composers, lyricists and music publishers) and over two million copyrights owners from all over the world.

Music Week has requested a response from Suno.