George Ezra and Jack Savoretti songwriter-producer Cam Blackwood signs with Concord

George Ezra, Jack Savoretti and Tom Walker collaborator Cam Blackwood has signed a deal with Concord Music Publishing.

The global arrangement for the artist, who was nominated for Producer Of The Year at this year's Music Producers Guild Awards, covers both his production and songwriter activities past and future.

“Cam is songwriting royalty who we are absolutely delighted to welcome to Concord," said their EVP of worldwide A&R Kim Frankiewicz. "This is a big year for Cam - we are delighted to be a part of this exciting new chapter.”

Blackwood, who is current working with Calum Scott, RuthAnne, Gabrielle Aplin, Lily Moore, Calum Beattie and JC Stewart, welcomed the new arrangement, which comes into force immediately.



“I am so excited and honoured to be joining the Concord family," he said. "The team are at the top of their game right now and I’m so happy they’ve invited me along for the ride.”

Krept & Konan also recently signed a global deal with Concord Music Publishing. To read Cam Blackwood on the making of George Ezra's smash hit Staying At Tamara's album, click here.