Glassnote appoints Jackie Post to launch publishing division

Glassnote has launched a publishing division, Connection Music.

Industry veteran Jackie Post has been appointed head of publishing. Post’s experience in the sector includes her most recent role at Kobalt, where she was a senior director of business development.

She has also held positions at BMG and Sony/ATV, where she worked in the business affairs departments handling contract administration for the publisher’s US rosters.

Daniel Glass, founder and president of Glassnote, said: "We are excited to build a high quality publishing company that will be a nurturing home for songwriters. With Jackie’s experience, relationships and respect for songwriters, our writers will get the personalized and focused attention that is so crucial to their craft.”

Jackie Post added: "I am so excited to join Daniel and Chris on this publishing venture. They have a great energy and passion for success. I am looking forward to an amazing future with them!"

Glassnote’s recorded music roster in North American and globally includes Mumford & Sons, Phoenix, Chvrches and Jade Bird.