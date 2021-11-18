Gloworks Publishing signs rapper, author and broadcaster Guvna B

Gloworks Publishing has signed rapper, author and broadcaster Guvna B to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

Launched in 2017 by Bucks Music Group alongside Christian artist and songwriter Martin Smith, Gloworks offers songwriters in the worship genre the same competitive, commercial deals and services as the publisher’s wider roster. It’s also a bridge into other more mainstream music genres.

Guvna B has released 10 albums and has been the recipient of two MOBO Awards for Best Gospel Act; three Urban Music Awards for Best Gospel Act or Artist; and a Gospel Music Award for Best Gospel Artist. He was the first rapper to top the UK’s official Christian & Gospel albums chart with 2013’s Odd1Out.

Gloworks’ Martin Smith said: “Guvna B is an artist who is not afraid to speak truth and he provides inspiration and guidance through his music and words. He has forged his own path to this point and we are thrilled that he has now chosen Gloworks to walk with him.

“As an artist and individual he is the embodiment of the Gloworks ethos and the pillars on which the company is formed. Guvna has worked incredibly hard to establish his career and we cannot wait to help build on these foundations and explore new avenues and creative opportunities. Lyrically, Guvna is incredibly brave, open and honest, and in times of uncertainty it is reassuring to have an artist who speaks from the heart and addresses emotions that can be easier locked away.”

I'm excited to partner with the Gloworks team to create even more fearless and creative art Guvna B

Guvna B said: “The landscape of British music at the moment is really exciting. After what has been a challenging year for most, there's a great opportunity for music with a message that is uplifting, hopeful and inspiring. That's the kind of music I've always tried my best to make and I'm excited to partner with the Gloworks team to create even more fearless and creative art that can help people.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Simon Platz (director, Gloworks and MD, Bucks Music Group), Les Moir, (Gloworks), Loretta Andrews, (Safe Music Management), Martin Smith, (director, Gloworks), Jen O'Connell, (Gloworks) and Jonathan Tester (director, Gloworks and head of sync, Bucks Music Group).