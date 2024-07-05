Golnar Khosrowshahi, David Israelite and Mike O'Neill to keynote at IMPF Global Music Summit Palma

Industry heavyweights have been confirmed as keynote speakers for the IMPF Global Music Summit Palma 2024.

The confirmed keynote speakers are: Golnar Khosrowshahi (founder & CEO, Reservoir Media – pictured), David Israelite (president & CEO, National Music Publishers' Association) and Mike O’Neill (president & CEO, BMI).

Co-funded by the EU’s Creative Europe programme, the IMPF Global Music Summit Palma is a key event in the independent music publishing community and wider industry from around the world.

The third edition from October 1–4 is taking place in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Reservoir Media’s Khosrowshahi will keynote on Wednesday (October 2), with BMI’s O’Neill and NMPA’s Israelite taking the keynote slots on Thursday, October 3, and Friday, October 4 respectively.

The wider Summit programme will cover a range of topics related to the modern music industry landscape, and the challenges and opportunities in front of independent music publishers in 2024, including AI, sync opportunities, diverse workforces, collective management, mergers and acquisitions, tech and innovation, and more.

There will also be dedicated sessions presented by IMPEL, Musixmatch and ICE Services, as well as plenty of time for networking between delegates.

Top tier executives set to speak at the Summit include Alexi Cory Smith (Bella Figura Music), Jedd Katrancha (Downtown Music Holdings), Arrien Molema (CIAM), Jamie Hartman (songwriter and entrepreneur), Karen Beach (creative entrepreneur), Annette Barrett (IMPF), Cecile Rap-Veber (SACEM), Jane Dyball (Laffittes) and many more.

The high calibre of keynote speakers demonstrates just how far the IMPF Global Music Summit has come in such a short space of time Annette Barrett

Meanwhile, the Palma Songwriting Camp will run concurrently from September 29 to October 3, bringing together 21 selected writers from IMPF member publishers. It culminates in a listening session open to all Palma delegates on the Thursday evening.

IMPF president Annette Barrett said: “The fact that we have been able to attract such a high calibre of keynote speakers to this year’s event demonstrates just how far the IMPF Global Music Summit has come in such a short space of time. Golnar, David and Mike are at the forefront of the modern music industry and each bring a unique and vital perspective on the music publishing landscape that I’m sure this year’s delegates will find incredibly insightful. We look forward to welcoming the independent music publishing community back to Palma in October.”

Alongside support from Creative Europe, this year’s event has been produced in partnership with 22D Music Group and Kemper Music Group, with sponsorship from CTM Publishing, Roba Music Publishing, TRO Essex Music Group, Salt and BumaStemra, ICE Services, Budde Music, Reservoir Media, GC Partners, Spotify, AMRA, Mint Digital Services, Downtown Music Publishing, On Music, Reel Muzik Werks, Bucks Music Group, Oyez! and Session Studio.