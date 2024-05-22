Gorgon City launch Realm Publishing with Sony Music Publishing UK

Sony Music Publishing UK has renewed its exclusive global publishing agreement with electronic/dance music duo Gorgon City.

In addition, Gorgon City have launched Realm Publishing in partnership with Sony Music Publishing. Realm has signed breakthrough dance act Riordan as its first publishing deal. The DJ and producer has released music through their Realm label, which is distributed via ADA.

Gorgon City (Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson Scott) have amassed 1.7 billion global streams and achieved 13 BRIT-certified singles across their career, including Voodoo, You’ve Done Enough, Nobody and more.

The duo recently announced the upcoming release of their fifth album Reverie on July 19, along with the album’s lead singles Biggest Regret feat. Bbyafricka and All That You Need feat Caroline Byrne.

Gorgon City, who are managed by Palm Artists, will be performing shows in the summer with their residency at LIV Las Vegas, as well as at The Brooklyn Mirage, Los Angeles Shrine and Ushuaia Ibiza.

Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson Scott of Gorgon City said: “We're so happy to be extending our partnership with SMP and signing Riordan as the first artist to our brand new publishing company Realm. It's the start of an exciting new chapter for us and we can't wait to get started. Riordan really is one of the hardest working new talents we've collaborated with on the label, so to be part of his music making journey is an honour.”

Rising UK producer and DJ Riordan (pictured, centre, with Gorgon City) had a techno house hit with Needle On The Record, which recently achieved No. 1 overall status on Beatport.

Gorgon City are skilled at spotting talent early, they are on the ground hearing things first and hands-on in developing artists and songwriters Adrienne Bookbinder

Riordan said: “I’m so excited to be signing my first publishing deal with Realm and Sony. It was a big decision, but I knew it was the right one for me. Gorgon City have been my biggest supporters and mentors in these early stages of my career and it feels great to grow and continue that relationship together.

“Needle On The Record was easily my most successful record to date and it was with Realm, so I’m confident there is plenty more where that came from. Also having the backing and power of Sony Music Publishing in my corner will be a huge benefit. I can’t wait to see what the next few years hold!”

Adrienne Bookbinder, senior A&R manager, UK, Sony Music Publishing, said: “We are thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Gorgon City, and the trust they have placed in us to partner as they launch their Realm publishing company. Gorgon City are skilled at spotting talent early, they are on the ground hearing things first and hands-on in developing artists and songwriters. We are excited to be a part of the Realm journey.”

