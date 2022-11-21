Grammy-nominated Amy Allen signs to Warner Chappell

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global admin deal with singer and songwriter Amy Allen.

Allen has written for Harry Styles (Adore You, Matilda), Halsey (Without Me, Graveyard, Be Kind), Selena Gomez (Back to You) and Lizzo (If You Love Me), among others.

In addition, 10:35 by Tiesto and Tate McRae, which she co-wrote, is currently charting globally.

Allen has just become one of the first songwriters to be nominated for the newly established Songwriter Of The Year category at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. She also received a double nomination for Album Of The Year (Special by Lizzo, Harry’s House by Harry Styles).

Amy Allen said: “I’m beyond excited to be joining the Warner Chappell family in this next chapter of my songwriting career. It’s an incredible feeling to work with creatives who push you to be better, and who wholeheartedly believe in you, so I feel especially grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the legendary Ryan Press, and of course my partner in crime, Gabz Landman [VP, A&R], who has been with me from the very beginning.”

Ryan Press, Warner Chappell Music president, North America, said: “Amy has made a name for herself in pop music, helping to pen many of the genre’s biggest hits. Her recent Grammy nomination for the first ever Songwriter Of The Year Award is a huge, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and an incredible moment for her. We’re so proud to be on this journey together at such an exciting and pivotal time in her career."

Hailing from Portland, Maine, Amy Allen pursued her passion for songwriting at Berklee College of Music. In addition to Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Halsey and Lizzo, she has worked with King Princess, Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Sam Smith.

She has previously won an Ivor Novello Award for her work on Harry Styles’ Adore You.

Amy Allen embarked on her own solo career in 2020, releasing her singles Queen Of Silver Linings and Heaven.

PHOTO: (L-R) Ryan Press, Amy Allen, Gabz Landman (WCM)

Photo Credit: Caity Krone