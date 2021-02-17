Grammy winner Jacob Collier renews deal with Concord

Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and composer Jacob Collier has renewed his worldwide agreement with Concord Music Publishing.

The deal is effective immediately and will include Collier’s full catalogue and future works.

Collier has been nominated for three Grammy awards this year, including Album of the Year for Djesse Vol.3, Best R&B Performance for All I Need featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign, and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for He Won’t Hold You featuring Rapsody. This brings his Grammy total to seven nominations and four wins.

As a songwriter and collaborator, Collier co-wrote and performed on SZA’s new single Good Days, which has risen within the Top 10 on the US Hot 100 and Global 200 and reached No.1 on US Spotify and US Apple Music charts simultaneously.

He also co-wrote two tracks – Cry, Cry, Cry and Church – for Coldplay’s Everyday Life, which is nominated for Album of the Year alongside Collier’s own record.

Jacob Collier said: “Working with Jeremy and the Concord Music Publishing team has been an ultimate pleasure. I can think of no greater guardians and partners for my musical journey. On top of that, they have been instrumental to the creative process by offering me a creative recording space in NYC. I’m honoured and thrilled to share this adventure with them!"

“We are so excited to continue working with Jacob,” said Jeremy Yohai, SVP A&R at Concord Music Publishing. “As both an artist and songwriter, Jacob’s brilliance is undeniable as he continues to push the boundaries in whatever musical space he chooses to create in. It’s been a pleasure to work with him and Michael, Adam and their entire team at Quincy Jones Productions. He deserves all the success coming his way and with our continued collaboration, we are looking to the future.”