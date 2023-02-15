Grammy-winning Harry Styles co-writer Tyler Johnson sells part of catalogue to Influence Media

Influence Media Partners has entered into a collaboration with producer, songwriter and 2023 Grammy Album Of The Year winner Tyler Johnson.

Best known for his longstanding creative partnership with Harry Styles, Johnson has co-written or co-produced the vast majority of the star’s solo work and biggest hits from his 2017 solo debut to his 2022 release Harry’s House, which earned him two Grammy awards (alongside Styles and fellow co-writer Kid Harpoon).

Influence Media has invested in a diverse catalogue of titles created by Johnson between 2012 and 2020 (Johnson’s work on Styles’ latest release, 2022’s Harry’s House, is not included in this partnership).

The music rights platform, which is partnered with BlackRock and Warner Music Group, has formed this collaboration as part of its investment strategy built on “modern evergreens” - songs and artists with a strong potential for long-term impact on pop culture.

“Influence Media is committed to partnering with the secret weapons behind some of music’s modern classics, and Tyler Johnson is at the top of that list for his work with Harry Styles alone, along with fellow superstars like Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus,” said Influence Media partner and founding advisor Rene McLean. “We are so proud to represent Tyler’s works and look forward to introducing them to even wider audiences.”

“It has been a pleasure working with the trusted team at Influence Media on my song catalogue,” said Tyler Johnson. “These songs are very important to me and I feel our deal reflects the value of this catalogue that I have built over the last 10 years.”

Tyler Johnson’s manager, Nathaniel Cochrane, added “Rene and I have been doing business with various clients for a while now, he’s a straight shooter. It was a pleasure to get this deal over the line together and I look forward to building with Influence."

Over the past decade, Johnson has also earned Grammy nominations for his work with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. Other artists Johnson has written and produced for include Diplo and John Legend.

Johnson is signed to Pulse Music Group for publishing.

PHOTO: (L-R) Nathaniel Cochrane, Tyler Johnson, Rene McLean