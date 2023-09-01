Hannah Overton appointed as head of operations at Bella Figura Music

Bella Figura Music has appointed Hannah Overton as its new head of operations as part of a strategic move to bolster its executive team.

Overton joins the company after 11 years as MD for Europe at Secretly Group where she played a pivotal role in the rise of The War On Drugs. She also oversaw key projects including Slowdive’s much-anticipated comeback, Bon Iver’s 22 A Million, and the career development of emerging talents like Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Phoebe Bridgers, and Shame.

Prior to this, Overton spent ten-years at XL Recordings, where she was instrumental in signing groundbreaking artists across label and publishing including Friendly Fires and Dizzee Rascal.

In February this year, Alexi Cory-Smith told Music Week about the plans for new music rights company Bella Figura Music. Cory-Smith co-founded the company with former BMG colleague Neelesh Prabhu, who heads up the investments team.

With significant private equity backing from Freshstream, Bella Figura Music had already invested more than $50 million in acquiring rights for catalogues across publishing, master recordings and neighbouring rights.

Bella Figura has so far acquired long-term interests in catalogues by David Gray and Guy Chambers - both artists that Cory-Smith worked with at BMG - and DJ/producer R3hab, among others. The company’s first deal in 2021 was for a catalogue of around 25 songs by LA-based Darrell Brown, whose credits include songs by LeAnn Rimes and Keith Urban.

An official press release stated that Overton's appointment is “expected to bring a fresh perspective and innovative strategies to Bella Figura Music, as the company continues to expand its influence in the music industry.” Her current focus is on planning and leading the long term strategy for David Gray's catalogue.

Speaking about her appointment, Hannah Overton said: “I’m excited to bring my passion and energy to the team at Bella Figura Music. Alexi and Neelesh are building a wonderful home for established artists to be heard by new audiences, I can’t wait to be part of the foundations of this growing roster.”