Heavy Duty Music unveils publishing signings including acclaimed singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt has joined the roster of artists, songwriters and producers at the company, which has offices in LA, New York and London.

Heavy Duty has also signed rising star RIP Swirl and avant-pop act Cecile Believe, who has also collaborated as a writer and producer on projects by Caroline Polachek and the late Sophie.

Jessica Pratt’s Here In The Pitch has been named among the best albums of 2024 so far by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and Stereogum.

Abby Feinberg, A&R manager at Heavy Duty Music, said: “Jessica is truly a generational talent. I have been inspired by and admired her artistry for years and I feel incredibly fortunate bringing her into our fold as her latest and transformative project has just been released into the world. From reconnecting with her partner and collaborator, Matt McDermott, to getting to see her unparalleled performance at Primavera, this partnership feels perfectly timed and serendipitous, and we are so excited to be a part of her journey.”

In addition, Heavy Duty Music has formed a joint venture with LA music company In Real Life (Erika de Casier, Peggy Gou, Special Interest), launching Berlin-based producer and multi-instrumentalist RIP Swirl as its inaugural signing.

RIP Swirl has joined Heavy Duty for both publishing and records, including the release of Perfectly Blue feat. Winter, a new single out now via In Real Life, Heavy Duty Music and Berlin’s Public Possession.

Through its new partnership with In Real Life, Heavy Duty has also agreed the joint publishing signing of producer, songwriter and vocalist Cecile Believe. As well as working with Sophie and Caroline Polachek, the LA-based, British Columbia native has also collaborated with AG Cook, Dorian Electra, Empress Of, Hannah Diamond, Magdalena Bay, Shygirl and more. Her Tender The Spark EP is set for release.

“Adding Jessica Pratt's timeless songwriting and voice to our roster is an honour, and on top of RIP Swirl, Cecile Believe, and our new partnership with In Real Life, these first six months of 2024 have continued an amazing period of growth at Heavy Duty,” said Joshua Kessler, founding partner & CEO at Heavy Duty Music.

Heavy Duty Music has recently celebrated client, producer and songwriter Buddy Ross' Ivor Novello nomination for Best Contemporary Song (Fred Again.. & Brian Eno's Enough), and an ASCAP Pop Music Award for Jeremiah Raisen (aka Sadpony).

PHOTO: Samuel Hess