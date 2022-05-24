Helen Sachdev appointed chair of PPL PRS

Helen Sachdev has been appointed chair of PPL PRS Ltd, the joint public performance licensing venture operated by PPL and PRS for Music.

Sachdev takes over from Theresa Robson-Capps. She brings experience as an executive of a number of large, customer-focused organisations.

Sachdev will run the board, which is made up of three PPL and three PRS For Music directors, and will work closely with the two parent companies as well as Andrea Gray, PPL PRS Ltd’s managing director, to support the licensing of hundreds of thousands of businesses and organisations that use music in public.

PPL PRS Ltd was set up in 2018 to streamline the licensing of music when it is used in public in premises such as bars, restaurants, shops and offices, as well as music venues and festivals. Prior to this, businesses and organisations had to obtain separate music licences from PPL and PRS for Music.

TheMusicLicence, which covers the rights administered by both organisations, streamlines the process of obtaining a music licence.

Alongside her new role as chair of PPL PRS Ltd, Sachdev is currently chair of Loughborough Building Society, and REMCO and non-executive director at Wilmington Plc. She has previously held non-executive director roles at McKay Securities and Communisis and was a trustee at Leicester University Student Union Education Services.

Sachdev has executive experience in senior management roles in companies such as Tesco and Barclays Bank.

Peter Leathem, CEO at PPL, said: “After a difficult two years of pandemic-impacted business operations, our licensees are busy getting back on their feet, with the music they use often a crucial component of their business. Helen joins at this opportune time, as we look to help license these businesses as efficiently as possible to give them access to the amazing music repertoire that we represent. Thank you to Theresa Robson-Capps for your time as chair and welcome Helen - we look forward to working with you for the benefit of music creators and licensees all around the UK.”

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO at PRS for Music, said: “Since its launch in 2018, PPL PRS Ltd has delivered very visible benefits to members and customers and is an example of the UK leading the way in providing innovative licensing solutions. I thank Theresa for her significant contribution in realising the potential of PPL PRS Ltd and welcome Helen, whose wealth of expertise and experience will help drive the organisation into the future.”

Andrea Gray, MD at PPL PRS Ltd, said: “Helen will be a great addition to the team at PPL PRS Ltd, bringing a wealth of experience which will help us to continue to develop and grow the business. We welcome Helen and I look forward to working with her.”

Helen Sachdev, chair of PPL PRS Ltd, said: “I feel very privileged to take on this role. PPL PRS Ltd plays such a critical part in enabling businesses to easily access wonderful music, whilst ensuring our very talented music creators and rights-holders are recognised and rewarded for providing it."