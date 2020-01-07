Hipgnosis acquire ex-Blink-182 star Tom DeLonge's catalogue

Hipgnosis has today (January 7) announced it has acquired a music catalogue from the musician, singer, songwriter, producer, and Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge. Blink-182 have sold over 13 million albums in the US and over 50 million albums worldwide to date.

After leaving Blink-182 in 2004, Tom DeLonge started the band Angels And Airwaves, which have released five albums to date; We Don’t Need to Whisper (2006), I-Empire (2007), Love (2010), Love: Part Two (2011) and The Dream Walker (2014).

In 2011 Tom DeLonge reunited with Blink-182 for their album Neighborhoods which debuted at No.3 on the Billboard charts and has achieved gold status in the US, UK and Australia.

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Tom DeLonge’s copyrights on this catalogue which consists of 157 songs.

Speaking about the deal, Merck Mercuriadis, founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: The influence of Blink-182 on today’s artists is massive. If you’re under 27 years old and making music they are a seminal band. They had angst, they had energy, they had humor but most importantly they had incredible songs and Tom is at the core of that. It’s an honour to welcome him into the Hipgnosis Family”.

Tom DeLonge added: “It is an honor to have been playing music for so many years and to be in a position to partner with the great team at Hipgnosis to support my work. This is now a perfect opportunity for me to not only celebrate my past, but to also give me the foundation to create more music for many decades to come.”

Late last year, Hipgnosis revealed it had acquired catalogues from huge names like songwriting sensation Savan Kotecha and Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen and Rage Against The Machine producer Brendan O'Brien.