Hipgnosis acquires Ammar Malik catalogue

Hipgnosis Songs has acquired a music catalogue from award-winning songwriter Ammar Malik.

The catalogue comprises 90 songs, including publishing and writers share of income. Malik's songs have sold more than 100 million copies and been streamed over 10 billion times worldwide as well as achieving 108 No.1 and 310 Top 10 chart positions globally. He has co-written some tracks including Maroon 5’s 2011 hit Moves Like Jagger, Clean Bandit’s 2016 UK Christmas No.1 Rockabye and Gym Class Heroes’ Stereo Hearts.

The catalogue also includes Symphony by Clean Bandit, Chains’ by Nick Jonas and Ed Sheeran’s New Man, as well as songs by Ariana Grande, OneRepublic, DJ Snake, Olly Murs, Jason Mraz and One Direction.

Malik, who won the BMI’s Songwriter Of The Year award in 2013, was represented in the deal by managers David Silberstein and Jeremy Levin and counsel Todd Rubenstein.

Ammar has been one of the most influential songwriters of the last 10 years Merck Mercuriadis Hipgnosis Songs

Merck Mercuriadis (pictured), founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “Ammar has been one of the most influential songwriters of the last 10 years and songs like Moves Like Jagger and Rockabye are iconic. Moves Like Jagger is now almost as famous as Mick Jagger himself. I’m very happy to welcome Ammar, David and Jeremy to the Hipgnosis family.”

Malik said: “Merck is a true music fan who values the songs and songwriters above all. I am thrilled to be part of the Hipgnosis family and to know that my songs are in amazing hands.”

David Silberstein said: “It has been a pleasure dealing with Merck and the team at Hipgnosis throughout this transaction. Merck's vision of bringing a greater value and appreciation to songs and songwriters is something that we fully support and are excited to be a part of.”