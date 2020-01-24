Hipgnosis acquires Brian Higgins catalogue

Hipgnosis has acquired a music catalogue from Ivor Novello Award-winning British songwriter and producer Brian Higgins.

The founder of record label and publishing company Xenomania, Higgins has produced and co-written more than 35 Top 10 hits including songs by Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud and Sugababes, and co-wrote Cher’s 1998 worldwide hit Believe. He has collaborated closely with Girls Aloud, co-writing and producing most of their five studio albums.

Higgins was named UK producer of the year in 2009 and has also written or produced hits performed by Pet Shop Boys, Dannii Minogue, The Saturdays, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Bananarama, Alesha Dixon, Texas, Rachel Stevens, Saint Etienne, Gossip and Florrie.

“I’m delighted to welcome Brian Higgins to the Hipgnosis family," said Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis. He is one of the finest writers of the last 25 years and ‘Believe’ in particular is an evergreen song that has gained iconic status.”

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Higgins’ worldwide copyright, ownership and financial interest, including the writer share, of his catalogue comprising 362 songs.

“I started Xenomania in 1996 and to see it in 2020 as a standalone independent record label and publishing company is something that gives me deep pride and great joy," said Higgins. "I’m very grateful to Merck and Hipgnosis for the opportunity they have presented me to guarantee the labels presence in the worldwide music landscape for decades to come.”