Hipgnosis acquires catalogue from 2023 Grammy winner Tobias Jesso Jr

Hipgnosis Song Management has acquired a song catalogue from Tobias Jesso Jr.

As well as being the first ever Grammy Songwriter of the Year in the newly-launched category for 2023, Jesso’s songs have been streamed over four billion times.

The Canadian music creator’s songwriting credits include Adele’s hit When We Were Young, which has been streamed on Spotify over a billion times, and Boyfriends, a track on Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, which won this year’s Grammy for Album of the Year.

It follows the huge Hipgnosis deal last month for Justin Bieber’s catalogue.

In its latest deal, Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Tobias Jesso’s interest in publishing copyrights (including the writer’s share of performance) for around 40 songs released between 2015 and 2020. The deal is on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and funds managed by Blackstone.

The Jesso catalogue comprises his own solo artist compositions, including 2015 solo album Goon, and his work for other recording artists, including Adele, Niall Horan, Pink, Sia, Paloma Faith, Ruel, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Pugh, Meghan Trainor and Florence + The Machine.

As well as co-writing Niall Horan’s Slow Hands, other credits include Pink’s You Get My Love in 2017, and two Florence + The Machine songs (Hunger and End of The Love) from her 2018 album High As Hope.

As well as winning the inaugural Songwriter Of The Year Grammy Award, Jesso has been nominated for Songwriter of the Year at the 2015 Juno Awards, nominated for the Ivors and was shortlisted for the Polaris prize.

Merck Mercuriadis, chief executive and founder of Hipgnosis Song Management, said: “Tobias is amongst the most important songwriters in contemporary music today as demonstrated by his winning the 2023 Grammy Award for Songwriter Of The Year, in its inaugural year. I fell in love with his songs right from the get-go with Goon eight years ago and he never fails to deliver. I’m delighted to welcome Tobias and his manager Ben Persky to the Hipgnosis family.”

Jesso has a long-term publishing relationship with UMPG, who saluted his “extraordinary” songwriting abilities following the Grammys.