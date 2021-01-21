Hipgnosis acquires catalogue from producer Bob Rock including Michael Buble and Metallica albums

Hipgnosis has acquired all of of Bob Rock’s producer rights for Metallica’s album Metallica and several of Michael Bublé’s records.

The deal covers 43 songs in total, including tracks from Bublé's Call Me Irresponsible, Christmas and Crazy Love albums.

"The breadth of Bob Rock’s enormous successes are almost impossible to match by any creator in the history of music," said Merck Mercuriadis, founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (pictured).

"From Metallica’s most famous Black Album to Michael Bublé’s Christmas, he has produced some of the biggest albums of all time that continue to be evergreen, year in and year out. Everyone who has worked with Bob knows he is a difference maker, which is why the artists he has produced end up making multiple albums with him which are almost always their biggest successes. Bob is very special and as a fellow Canadian, it is a pleasure to welcome him and his incredible productions to the Hipgnosis family.”

The deal was welcomed by the producer and his manager Bruce Allen.

“I put my heart and soul into these recordings. I know how much Merck loves music, so it was an easy deal to put together,” said Rock.

“I’ve known Merck for years," added Allen. "He has a passion for music and those who make it. I look forward to working with Hipgnosis."

