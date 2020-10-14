Hipgnosis acquires catalogue of LA Reid, exec also appointed to advisory board

The board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has today (October 14) announced the acquisition of Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer and exec LA Reid’s catalogue.

An official press release stated that Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Reid’s publishing interests and writers share of income in his catalogue, comprising 162 songs.

Among the hits included are Boyz II Men’s End of the Road, Whitney Houston’s I'm Your Baby Tonight, Bobby Brown’s Every Little Step, Sheena Easton’s The Lover In Me, Toni Braxton’s You Meant The World To Me and TLC’s Baby, Baby Baby.

Reid also executive produced Michael Jackson’s posthumous album Xscape alongside Timbaland, J-Roc, Rodney Jerkins, Stargate and John McClain.

In addition to this, Hipgnosis has also appointed Reid to its advisory board.

Reid co-founded LaFace Records in 1988 with Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds. One of the industry’s most respected executives, throughout his storied career he has both signed and worked with the likes of Usher, TLC, OutKast, Toni Braxton, Pink, OutKast, Avril Lavigne, Ciara, Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Rihanna, Bon Jovi, The Killers, Rick Ross, Fall Out Boy, Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello, Future, Travis Scott, DJ Khalid, and 21 Savage.

Reid is currently co-founder of Hitco Entertainment, home to Saint Jhn, Jennifer Lopez, OutKast's Big Boi, The-Dream, Delacey, Yella Breezy and TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio.

Speaking about the acquistuion, Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and The Family (Music) Limited, said: “LA Reid has become so successful as a music executive and developer of some of the most important artists in music over the last 30 years that people often forget that he is an incomparable songwriter and the work he and Babyface did together defines R&B as we know it today. It’s a great pleasure to welcome LA Reid and his incredible set of songs to the Hipgnosis family.”

Reid added: “I can't imagine a better home for my lifetime of music and songs than Hipgnosis. Merck and his dream team truly value artists and their creative vision, and I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with them for this exciting new chapter.”

In August, Hipgnosis Songs Fund snapped up the music royalty catalogue of US hip-hop and R&B producer, Ernest ‘Dion’ Wilson, better known as No ID.