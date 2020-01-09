Hipgnosis acquires catalogue of Lana Del Rey, Adele and Eminem producer Emile Haynie

Another day, another deal from Merck Mercuriadis. Today (January 9), Hipgnosis has announced it has acquired a music catalogue from award-winning American producer Emile Haynie.

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Emile Haynie’s worldwide copyrights, including publishing and writer share, as well as producer royalty income streams, of his catalogue comprising 122 songs.

Haynie collaborated as an executive producer on Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon: The End Of Day and Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager and produced Lana Del Rey’s 2012 album Born To Die as well as work on Adele’s blockbuster 25, Bruno Mars’ Unorthodox Jukebox and Eminem’s Recovery.

The catalogue also includes the successful hit songs Runaway by Kanye West featuring Pusha T, Headlights by Eminem featuring Nate Ruess and River by Eminem featuring Ed Sheeran. Other tracks songs performed by Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, FKA Twigs, Ian Brown, Lady Gaga, Pink, Emeli Sande, The Rolling Stones, ASAP Rocky, Drake, SZA, London Grammar, Mark Ronson and Florence And The Machine.

Speaking about the deal, Merck Mercuriadis, founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Emile to the Hipgnosis family. He is one of the most influential producers of the last decade and with Lana Del Ray, Kid Cudi, Eminem, Bruno Mars, Fun and many others he has made important records that have inspired so many other great creators.”

Emile Haynie was represented by Neil Jacobson at Crescent Drive Productions and Renee Karalian at Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar & Karalian, LLP.

Neil Jacobson added: “Emile’s catalogue contains so many works that were culture shifting moments in music. From Kid Cudi’s “Man on the Moon” albums (whom Emile helped to discover) to Lana Del Reys first album “Born to die” to singles like “Runaway” by Kanye and “Locked out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars. There’s a depth and a grit to Emile’s sound which is the through line to all these works and is palpable to all those that love amazing production.”

Yesterday (January 8), Hipgnosis announced it had acquired a music catalogue from the musician, singer, songwriter, producer, and Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge.