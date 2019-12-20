Hipgnosis acquires catalogue of Savan Kotecha, Music Week's Songwriter Of The Year

Hipgnosis Songs has acquired a catalogue from Savan Kotecha, who’s just been named Music Week’s Songwriter Of The Year.

It follows a run of big catalogue deals for Hipgnosis in recent days.

Kotecha’s songs have been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards and have sold more than 375 million copies globally. He has collaborated – often with fellow hitmaker Max Martin – on No.1 and platinum songs with Ariana Grande, One Direction, Usher, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears and Katy Perry.

Kotecha has formed a songwriting partnership with The Weeknd, including global smash Can’t Feel My Face. He is best known for his work with Ariana Grande, the fourth most streamed artist on Spotify.

The catalogue also includes Camila Cabello’s My Oh My from her new album Romance, Ellie Goulding’s Close To Me, James Arthur’s Naked and Sam Smith’s How Do You Sleep.

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Kotecha’s worldwide copyrights on this catalogue, which consists of 49 of his songs and includes nine new songs due for release in 2020 by Cabello, Goulding and Smith.

Kotecha was represented by Doug Davis at The Davis Firm.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “Savan is a special songwriter with a Midas touch. His magical songs have helped propel Ariana Grande into one of the most influential artists of her generation. This is a sensational set of songs and bear out why he’s just been voted Songwriter Of The Year for 2019. I’m delighted to welcome Savan into the Hipgnosis family and am very excited to be working with him and Doug Davis.”

Kotecha said: “I’m beyond excited for my songs to join the incredible Hipgnosis catalogue. I know my ‘babies’ will be well taken care of. Merck and his team have proven that they are true lovers of music and understand not just the monetary value of songs but the cultural value as well. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

The bumper end-of-year edition of Music Week is out now.

Subscribers can click here to read our interview with Savan Kotecha.