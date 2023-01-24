Hipgnosis acquires Justin Bieber's catalogue including publishing and master recordings

Hipgnosis Song Management has acquired Justin Bieber’s song catalogue.

The superstar’s songs have been streamed over 32 billion times on Spotify alone where he has 82 million monthly listeners.

Music Week reported that Bieber’s catalogue was for sale at the end of 2022 with a mooted $200 million price tag. Terms of the deal announced today were not confirmed.

Hipgnosis has acquired Justin Bieber’s 100% interest in his publishing copyrights (including the writer’s share of performance), master recordings and neighbouring rights for the entire back catalogue, comprising over 290 titles released before December 31, 2021.

Universal Music Group will continue to own the recordings on the label side and UMPG continues to administer the publishing.

The acquisition has been made on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and funds managed by Blackstone.

Justin Bieber is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 150 million records worldwide. All of Bieber’s six official studio albums have been certified platinum or multi-platinum by the RIAA along with 33 platinum or multi-platinum singles globally.

He has three singles – Baby, Sorry, and Despacito – which have earned Diamond certifications for US sales exceeding 10 million and a fourth in Love Yourself that is just about to achieve the same status.

The youngest solo artist ever to have eight US No.1 albums, a record previously held by Elvis Presley since 1965, Bieber has topped the US Hot 100 with eight singles throughout his career. He is the first and only artist in Spotify history to earn a record 12 Spotify Plaques recognising songs exceeding one billion streams on the platform.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder and chief executive officer of Hipgnosis Song Management, said: “The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable. At only 28 years of age, he is one of a handful of defining artists of the streaming era that has revitalised the entire music industry, taking a loyal and worldwide audience with him on a journey from teen phenomenon to culturally important artist. This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70, such is the power of this incredible catalogue that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone. Scooter Braun has helped him build a magnificent catalogue, and it’s a pleasure to welcome Justin and his incredible songs and recordings to the Hipgnosis family."

Scooter Braun, CEO of Hybe America and Justin Bieber’s manager of 15 years, said: “I want to thank Merck and his entire Hipgnosis team and all of our partners involved for working so hard to make this historic deal happen. When Justin made the decision to make a catalogue deal we quickly found the best partner to preserve and grow this amazing legacy was Merck and Hipgnosis. For over a decade now Justin Bieber has entertained us and moved us with some of the biggest songs in the world. I’m so proud of him and all those involved over the years in helping amass this incredible body of work. Justin is truly a once in a generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal. For 15 years I have been grateful to witness this journey and today I am happy for all those involved. Justin’s greatness is just beginning.”