Hipgnosis acquires Justin Timberlake's song catalogue

Hipgnosis Song Management has acquired the song catalogue of Justin Timberlake.

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of all of Justin Timberlake’s copyright, ownership and financial interests of the writer and publisher’s share of public performance income, and the catalogue of musical compositions written by Justin Timberlake.

Also included in the sale to Hipgnosis are the worldwide administration rights to the compositions, subject to the remaining term of Universal Music’s administration rights which expire in 2025.

Justin Timberlake is among the most successful artists of this or any era, boasting worldwide sales currently in excess of over 150 million – 88 million as a solo artist and 70 million with NSYNC. He has won 10 Grammy Awards.

The acquisition has been made on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and funds managed by Blackstone.

Justin Timberlake is represented by managers Rick Yorn and Josh Dembling at LBI Entertainment, Johnny Wright at Wright Entertainment Group, along with lawyers David Lande and Mitch Tenzer at Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder and CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management, said: “Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but he’s also one of the greatest songwriters of all time. His hit songs including Cry Me A River, Rock Your Body, SexyBack, My Love, What Goes Around... Comes Around, Suit & Tie, Mirrors and Can’t Stop The Feeling are amongst the most iconic of the period.

“Putting this deal together has been a complete labour of love for Justin, Rick, David and myself and I’m delighted to welcome them all to the Hipgnosis Family. This is the beginning of what we believe will be an incredible relationship important to us all.”

Justin Timberlake said: “I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis – he values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling. I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

Rick Yorn, of LBI Entertainment, said: “Merck has a true love for music. His passion is infectious and inspiring. We are so excited to enter this new chapter with Merck and his team.”

David Lande and Mitch Tenzer, of Ziffren Brittenham LLP, said: "Justin's incredible catalogue will join other amazing works at Hipgnosis which we know will serve as a great steward of his work. We look forward to a great partnership between Justin and Hipgnosis."