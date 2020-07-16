Hipgnosis acquires RedOne catalogue

Hipgnosis Songs has acquired the music catalogue of Grammy-winning producer and songwriter, RedOne.

Real name Nadir Khayat, RedOne has co-written or produced songs and albums which have achieved 185 No.1 and more than 600 Top 10 chart positions globally for superstar artists including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, One Direction, Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, Jason Derulo and Nicki Minaj.

Best known for his collaborations with Gaga, RedOne produced six songs on her 2008 debut album The Fame including the No.1s Just Dance’ and Poker Face. He also co-wrote and produced five new songs on the 2009 special edition The Fame Monster including Alejandro and Bad Romance. Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of RedOne’s songs and recorded music interests including copyright, writer royalties and producer royalties in his catalogue comprising 337 songs.

Merck Mercuriadis (pictured), founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “Lady Gaga and RedOne represent one of the greatest producer/artist songwriting relationships of all time. They single-handedly put electronic dance music on the radio and changed the sound of pop music for more than a decade with evergreen songs like Just Dance, Poker Face, Bad Romance, Alejandro and Judas. We are delighted to welcome RedOne to the Hipgnosis family with these incredible songs that are amongst the most important of the millennium.”

RedOne, who was represented in the deal by his manager Zack Dekkaki, lawyers Jonathan Koby and Joel Katz at Greenberg Traurig and Provident Financial Management, added: “Merck is absolutely someone who really understands the art of music and appreciates the value of hit songs. After speaking to him I knew Hipgnosis is the Company I would be happy to sell my music catalogue to.”

The agreement is Hipgnosis' first since exceeding its latest £200 million fundraising target earlier this month. "Significant" demand from new and existing investors increased its proceeds to £236.4m, making it Hipgnosis’ biggest equity raise to date.