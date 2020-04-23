Hipgnosis acquires stake in Mark Ronson's catalogue

Hipgnosis has acquired 70% of the music publishing catalogue of Mark Ronson.

The Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe-winning songwriter, artist and producer has produced or co-written hit songs achieving in excess of 83 No.1 and 209 Top 10 chart positions globally, as well as two songs – Uptown Funk and Shallow – which have been streamed over one billion times on Spotify.

He’s best known for his collaborations with Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Adele, Lily Allen, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Kaiser Chiefs, Queens of the Stone Age and Bruno Mars, as well as five solo studio albums.

Hipgnosis has acquired 70% of Ronson’s publishing and writer’s share interest in his catalogue which comprises 315 songs.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “Mark has been amongst the most exciting creators in the world over the last 20 years co-writing and producing records for the most important artists of their time including Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa. I have been an admirer ever since Stop Me and it’s an honour welcoming him and Brandon to the Hipgnosis Family.”

Ronson said: “I’ve known Merck for nearly 15 years. The very first time we interacted was when I nervously and humbly asked permission to cover Stop Me back in 2006, back when he managed Morrissey. I was just starting out and he was very kind and generous with me. He was an artist’s guy then and he’s an artist’s guy now.

“I’ve always had enormous respect for his having such a credible, seminal management roster—artists I was truly influenced by from Nile Rodgers to Jane’s Addiction. And that same respect has continued with what he’s done with Hipgnosis. He’s acquired the catalogues of some of my favourite creatives, and I’m excited to be joining those ranks.”

Ronson is represented by manager Brandon Creed at FullStop Management and lawyer Michael Guido at Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar & Karalian, LLP.