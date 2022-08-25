Hipgnosis appoints Ben Katovsky as president and chief operating officer

Hipgnosis Song Management has appointed Ben Katovsky as president and chief operating officer, reporting directly to CEO Merck Mercuriadis.

The appointment comes as the FT reports that Hipgnosis is in the running to acquire the Pink Floyd catalogue. Investment partner Blackstone is reportedly among the bidders for the catalogue potentially valued at around $500m.

Katovsky was most recently COO at BMG, where he spent seven years.

In his new role, Katovsky will lead daily operations of the business. With responsibilities including leading Hipgnosis’ song management teams, he will oversee the maximisation of opportunities for the administered catalogues while also leading strategic initiatives such as the development of Hipgnosis’ proprietary technology and data platform.

Ben Katovsky has almost two decades’ experience working in the music industry with particular expertise in the commercial and operational management of the associated creative works. He began his career at Counterpoint Systems, the provider of music rights and royalties software solutions, where he worked across software engineering, product management and professional services consulting.

Merck Mercuriadis, CEO and founder of Hipgnosis Song Management, said: “We’ve had an incredible four years at Hipgnosis Song Management but we are still only just beginning. I don’t believe there is anyone better than Ben Katovsky to help us reach the goals we have set for Hipgnosis. He has all the qualities of leadership, innovation and ambition and believes in our mission of establishing song management as the new paradigm while at the same time using our success to advocate for songwriters. I am delighted to welcome him to the Hipgnosis family as our president & COO and look forward to a long rewarding relationship.”

Ben Katovsky said: “What Merck has built at Hipgnosis in such a short period of time is truly incredible. Equally remarkable though is the ambition to build further on this success and the passionate desire to create even greater opportunities for songwriters and artists alike.

“As someone who has always loved being at the forefront of innovation in our industry, I am incredibly excited about working with Merck and the Hipgnosis team to drive this ambition and to ensure that our phenomenal and growing catalogue enjoys the legacy it so richly deserves.”

Katovsky will take up his position on October 1, 2022.

Further to the appointment, Ted Cockle will become chief music officer overseeing marketing, sync and promotion, as well as Hipgnosis’ relationships with songwriters, artists, managers and DSPs.