Hipgnosis inks deal for Shakira's song catalogue

Shakira has signed a deal for her catalogue with Hipgnosis – the fund's latest big bit of business in 2021.

The agreement is for 100% of the singer-songwriter's music publishing rights, including publishing and writer’s share of income, of her 145-song catalogue.

"Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to and perhaps even greater than being a singer and an artist," said Shakira. "At eight years old - long before I sang - I wrote to make sense of the world. Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well. I'm humbled that songwriting has given me the privilege of communicating with others, of being a part of something bigger than myself.

"I know Hipgnosis will be a great home for my catalogue - and I'm so happy to partner with this company led by Merck, who truly values artists and their creations and is an ally to songwriters everywhere who care deeply about the continued life of their songs."

Welcoming his latest signing, Merck Mercuriadis, founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, hailed Shakira's creativity.

“One step at a time, this incredible woman from Colombia has evolved into one of the most famous and influential people in the world," he declared.

"What no one should ever take for granted is that she is one of the most serious and successful songwriters of the last 25 years, having written or co-written virtually every song she has ever recorded. She is a superb creator who has led the charge from what was massive physical success to now having bigger success in streaming than most of her contemporaries. This is the result of her being a determined force of nature and having written songs the world is incredibly passionate about. It’s wonderful for us to welcome, Shakira, the Queen of Latin Music and much more, to the Hipgnosis family.”

