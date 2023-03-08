Hipgnosis partners with Reactional Music, a personalisation engine for gaming

Hipgnosis Song Management has partnered with Reactional Music, a music delivery platform and personalisation engine.

The company connects the worlds of music and games for developers, music artists and gamers. The Reactional Music platform will be live in 2023.

Reactional’s patented technology allows any music to be brought into a game and the entire game - visuals, music and sounds – to react live to that music. This will enable gamers to personalise their personas and gameplay with their favourite music.

Reactional has recently partnered with Tuned Global, Musiio and Blokur for music delivery, tagging and rights management of all music and sounds.

For Hipgnosis, the partnership means that its catalogue and artists’ music can become part of the gameplay. It will give Hipgnosis access to millions of gamers as well as the world’s games developers.

Hipgnosis Songs Management was founded by Merck Mercuriadis in 2018. Hipgnosis has invested approximately $3 billion across two Hipgnosis Funds. Hipgnosis Songs Fund is the largest listed investor in music catalogues and royalties, with gross assets of over $2.2 billion.

This partnership brings forward the day when gamers throughout the world can interactively enjoy their favourite songs while playing their favourite games Ted Cockle

Ted Cockle, chief music officer, Hipgnosis Song Management, said: “This partnership brings forward the day when gamers throughout the world can interactively enjoy their favourite songs while playing their favourite games – a step-change in the gamers’ enjoyment and experience. We’re delighted to be able to work with Reactional to help create something which will bring so much pleasure.”

“Right from the first conversation Hipgnosis understood what we are doing at Reactional Music,” said Reactional Music president David Knox, who spent 26 years in senior management positions at video games giant Electronic Arts. “We have a shared vision around the importance of the artist and the creator, putting them at the centre of what we do, ensuring transparency as part of an ethical and equitable model that works for the artist, the games developer and the rights holder. The Hipgnosis catalogue is a formidable partner for Reactional. Its music and songs are the soundtrack to our lives.”

Knox added: “The intersection of games and music is incredibly exciting. Commercially it presents opportunities for both industries with in-game purchases; creatively it is compelling for artists, composers, and games developers to work more closely. And it’s not just new game releases. Reactional’s platform enables curation and personalisation of music in existing games franchises as part of a seasonal refresh.”

Reactional will also enable new detailed data analytics and insight of music use by gamers. It tracks all music use across its platform.