Hipgnosis promotes Sara Lord to chief creative officer

Hipgnosis has promoted Sara Lord to chief creative officer.

She will lead Hipgnosis’ overall engagement with the creative industries to elevate collaboration with the company’s catalogue of iconic songs.

Lord originally joined Hipgnosis in spring 2023 as EVP content.

In her new role, Lord additionally takes on responsibility for the sync and audience development teams and, alongside CEO Ben Katovsky, is responsible for the company’s songwriter and artist engagement.

Ben Katovsky, CEO, Hipgnosis, said: “Sara has an outstanding track record and incredible knowledge of the creative industries. Hipgnosis owns many of the world’s most iconic songs and, as we seek to bring them to even wider audiences, building partnerships across these creative industries is a key part of our strategy. Sara is uniquely qualified to build these partnerships, while working closely with our songwriters and artists.”

Sara Lord, chief creative officer, Hipgnosis, said: “Starting each working day knowing that it is going to be soundtracked by some of my all-time favourite songs is truly a joy, to then be able to contribute to the legacy of those songs is a huge privilege. I am very excited to be collaborating with our songwriters, forging partnerships across the creative industries and digging into all the ways we can ensure that we keep the magic alive.”

Lord has over 25 years’ experience in the music business. She has previously worked at Concord Music, where she built an international team and launched the Concord Art Prize amongst other initiatives.

She founded and ran Lord Music Management for 15 years, managing the careers of numerous artists and contributing to multi-platinum selling records.

Lord is co-chair of The Cat’s Mother Network and has been inducted into Music Week’s Women in Music Roll of Honour.