Hipgnosis salutes Shakira following Ivors win for Special International Award with Apple Music

Shakira was awarded the prestigious Special International Award with Apple Music at yesterday's (May 19) Ivor Novello Awards, in honour of her success as one of the most influential songwriters and musical artists in the world.

The award was presented to Shakira by fellow songwriter and performer Nile Rodgers at the ceremony, held in at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday, May 19.

Since releasing her first album in 1991, recorded at just 13, Shakira has sold over 80 million records, making her the bestselling female Latin artist of all time.

In January 2021, Hipgnosis Songs Fund acquired 100% of Shakira's music publishing rights, including publishing and the writer's share of income, for her entire catalogue.

Merck Mercuriadis, chief executive and founder of Hipgnosis Song Management, said: “This incredible woman is one of the most influential people on the planet. With over 73 million Instagram followers and more Spotify and Apple music monthly listeners than The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, Pink Floyd or Led Zeppelin, she is one of the most successful artists around the globe. Even more important than that she’s an incredible songwriter and proud to be a songwriter first and foremost.”

"I'm delighted to have presented the International Award with Apple Music to one of the true greats," said Nile Rodgers.

In the 67th year of The Ivors, 21 songwriters and composers collected Ivor Novello Awards across 14 categories, in recognition of outstanding achievements in songwriting and composing for screen. They were judged by award-winning songwriters and composers from The Ivors Academy.