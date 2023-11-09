Hipgnosis Song Management appoints Daniel Pounder and Jon Baker to leadership roles

Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM) has appointed Daniel Pounder and Jonathan Baker to roles in its executive leadership.

Daniel Pounder has been appointed chief financial officer, and Jonathan Baker has been appointed to the newly created role of general counsel.

It follows the appointment this week of Robert Naylor as chairman of the Hipgnosis Songs Fund board and non-executive director, and Francis Keeling as non-executive director. Naylor, who was previously chairman of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, has stepped into the Hipgnosis role after the vote against the board from shareholders that forced the immediate resignation of chair Andrew Sutch.

At HSM, Pounder will oversee the finance and investment functions for the company and the teams that deliver these services to Hipgnosis Songs Fund and Hipgnosis Songs Capital. He has over two decades’ experience in accountancy and music finance, including senior executive roles at BMG, Viacom, Famous Music and Sony Music Publishing.

Chris Helm, CFO on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Fund since its launch in 2018, will be leaving in order to launch a new business of his own early next year.

Jon Baker will be responsible for overseeing the legal aspects of the catalogue acquisitions and day-to-day music legal and business affairs carried out on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Fund and Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

He will be responsible for governance and compliance matters for Hipgnosis and supporting HSM’s fund clients. He will also work closely with Hipgnosis’ outside counsel including Bill Leibowitz.

Baker has almost 20 years of legal experience, including over a decade focused on the music industry across both publishing and recorded music rights. He joins from BMG, where he has been general counsel UK and EVP legal and business affairs international. Prior to joining BMG in 2012, he worked at Simkins.

Commenting on the appointments, Merck Mercuriadis, CEO and founder of Hipgnosis Song Management, said: “It is always a priority for me to continually strengthen our executive leadership team to ensure we have the best institutional investment, finance and music capabilities and experience to deliver the next stage of development for Hipgnosis and our funds.

“This was the case starting with the appointment of Ben Katovsky as president and chief operating officer one year ago and we’re delighted to welcome Dan and Jon to round out this process, particularly as this group of leaders have a proven successful chemistry of working together.

“Dan’s extensive experience and expertise in global music finance, ability to leverage data and technology and proven track record in supporting and enabling growing businesses will be of significant value to HSM and our fund clients as we work to further institutionalise the reporting and rigour of the song asset class.

“Likewise, Jon’s experience and expertise in global music legal affairs will support our funds while allowing us to prioritise responsible governance and compliance for Hipgnosis.”

Ben Katovsky, president and COO of Hipgnosis Song Management, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Jon and Dan again. Both are exceptional executives who have a proven and highly successful track record in music acquisition, efficiently and effectively growing music businesses and ensuring that music catalogues enjoy the lasting success that they warrant and deserve.

“To be able to tap into Dan and Jon’s expertise and experience will be invaluable to HSM as we seek to deliver exceptional service to our fund clients.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Ben Katovsky, Merck Mercuriadis, Daniel Pounder, Jonathan Baker