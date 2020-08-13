Hipgnosis Songs snaps up No ID catalogue

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has snapped up the music royalty catalogue of US hip-hop and R&B producer, Ernest ‘Dion’ Wilson, better known as No ID.

The company has acquired 100% of Wilson's worldwide copyrights and publishing royalties, including writer’s share of income, in the 273-song catalogue.

No ID (pictured) has achieved commercial success with songs such as Run This Town by Jay-Z ft. Kayne West and Rihanna, Holy Grail by Jay-Z ft. Justin Timberlake, Drake’s Find Your Love, Kanye West’s Black Skinhead, Bound 2 and Dark Fantasy and Kiss Me by Ed Sheeran.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and The Family (Music) Limited, said: “The words NO ID are a stamp of excellence on any album. From Kanye West’s 808s & Heartbreak, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus to Jay-Z’s astonishing run from American Gangster through The Blueprint 3, Magna Carta Holy Grail and 4:44, Dion has been in the middle of everything that is great about Hip Hop for more than two decades. He is a special creator and everyone in the Hipgnosis Family is proud to have him standing next to us.”

No ID added: “Not many have the best intentions for the artist and the creators. Merck and the Hipgnosis team have shown that they are a safe home for the songs that score our lives.”