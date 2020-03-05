Hipgnosis to be added to FTSE 250 Index

Merck Mercuriadis' Hipgnosis Songs is to be added as a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index after the market closes on March 20.

The company, which allows investors to benefit from all the revenue streams that songs deliver, listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018 and migrated to a premium listing last November.

Mercuriadis, who manages Nile Rodgers, said: “This is a tremendous achievement in only 20 months and I would like to thank our investors and our incredible songwriters for their belief and helping us to firmly establish proven songs as an asset class.

"We now have a strong track record in raising money, investing it in great songs, managing them well and paying dividends. We have a tremendous pipeline in place to continue, in what are very challenging times, to give the financial community access to these wonderful assets that have very low correlation to wider markets.”

Hipgnosis most recent financial results showed the company had invested £319.4 million through the acquisition of 27 catalogues up to the end of September 2019, resulting in interests in 7,475 songs.