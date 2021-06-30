Hipgnosis ups Christian Johnson to senior A&R director

Hipgnosis Songs Group has promoted Christian Johnson to senior director of A&R.

Based in Los Angeles, Johnson joined Big Deal Music Group in 2018 as the assistant to co-president Casey Robison.

“I couldn’t be more excited to step into this new role and continue on to the next chapter with Hipgnosis Songs Group,” said Johnson “To be able to work with such an amazing crew of writers on a daily basis is such a privilege. From the moment I joined the team, it felt like I was joining a family. I’m so thankful to have mentors like Casey, Kenny MacPherson, and Jamie Cerreta to learn from.”

“I’m tremendously proud of Christian,” said Casey Robison. “His passion for songs and songwriters, work ethic and drive are second to none. He’s become an impressive executive and asset to our team. I consider myself lucky to be part of his professional journey.”

In his new role, Johnson works across the song creation, management and administration company’s growing domestic and international roster including, John Ryan (Maroon 5, One Direction, Nial Horan), Julian Bunetta (Thomas Rhett, Clean Bandit, Niall Horan, One Direction), Dan Wilson (Adele, The Chicks, Leon Bridges), Steph Jones (Selena Gomez, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink, John K), SGT J (Erica Banks), Matt Zara (Diplo, Julia Michaels, Jason Derulo), Chelcee Grimes (Dua Lipa), Phil Scully (Zayn, Diplo, Octavian).

He is also the longtime day-to-day manager for hit songwriters and producers Jordan Johnson & Stefan Johnson of The Monsters & Strangerz (Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Dua Lipa, Zedd).