Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hit Mann: FutureKind to keep on building with Capaldi co-writer

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Jul 20th 2020 at 8:55AM

FutureKind co-founders Chuck Waite and Laurence Abrahams have told Music Week that the company’s first publishing renewal highlights its ability to develop songwriters with global potential.

Tom Mann has re-signed to the music company’s publishing division, FutureKind Songs. He’s passed two billion streams for songs co-written for artists including Lewis Capaldi, Rita Ora and James TW.

“Tom was a brand new writer in development,” said Waite. “He’s a great example for us as a company to show what independent publishers ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020