FutureKind co-founders Chuck Waite and Laurence Abrahams have told Music Week that the company’s first publishing renewal highlights its ability to develop songwriters with global potential.

Tom Mann has re-signed to the music company’s publishing division, FutureKind Songs. He’s passed two billion streams for songs co-written for artists including Lewis Capaldi, Rita Ora and James TW.

“Tom was a brand new writer in development,” said Waite. “He’s a great example for us as a company to show what independent publishers ...