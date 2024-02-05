Hitmaker Iain James returns to Phrased Differently for global publishing deal

Phrased Differently has signed UK songwriter Iain James to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

James started his songwriting career with Phrased Differently as one of the first signings to the company in 2006. His re-signing marks a homecoming for the songwriter.

The new deal covers unpublished and future works. Following his original deal with Phrased Differently, he has been with publishers including Sony Music Publishing, Kobalt and BMG.

Phrased Differently won the Independent Publisher category at the Music Week Awards 2023. In a statement, the company said Iain James was now part of one of “the most creative, active and respected independent publishers in the world”.

Iain James has been involved in many hit singles, including three No.1 UK singles, numerous gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards and has worked with artists including Anne-Marie, Sugababes, Little Mix, Emeli Sandé, One Direction, Olly Murs, Craig David, Professor Green, NCT 127, Shinee and more. He co-wrote Leona Lewis’ festive streaming perennial One More Sleep, as well as co-writing a song that won the Eurovision song contest (Azerbaijan's entry Running Scared by Ell & Nikki in 2011).

He also co-wrote British No.1 single Read All About It by Emelie Sandé featuring Professor Green, as well as Sandé’s own version which appears on the eight times platinum album Our Version Of Events. He has written several singles for Little Mix including two No.1s – Wings and Shout Out To My Ex.

I’m so delighted to welcome Iain back to the Phrased Differently family Hiten Bharadia

Iain James said: “I couldn’t be happier to be re-signing with Phrased Differently. I’ve been so proud watching Hiten and the team’s success from afar and have always considered myself to be ‘Raised by Phrased!’ Hiten was the first person to believe in me as a songwriter and I’m so excited to repay his and the company’s faith in me and cannot wait to start working with the whole team!”

Hiten Bharadia, Phrased Differently founder & MD, said: “I’m so delighted to welcome Iain back to the Phrased Differently family. I’ve been one of his biggest fans, from the sidelines, watching and cheering each and every massive success he has enjoyed in his truly remarkable career. He is so humble, yet such an insane talent and I’ve never seen him so focused and determined. I’m so convinced that we can enjoy even bigger wins together”

Dan Edu, Phrased Differently head of A&R, added: “Iain's incredible track record speaks for itself, and our excitement to collaborate with him cannot be overstated. As we embark on this new journey together, our focus is set on not just celebrating his current status as a superstar in the song writing realm but also on fostering his trajectory towards becoming a legendary figure in the industry.”