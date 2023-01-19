Hitmaker Plested and management firm Nowherenear confirm first signing for Songhouse publishing arm

Songwriter Philip Plested has recently scored No.1 singles with Lewis Capaldi’s Forget Me and I’m Good (Blue) by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha.

Plested, who spoke about I’m Good for Music Week’s Hitmakers feature, now has a total of five billion streams across his songwriting catalogue.

“Dance music is at the forefront of the industry right now, especially in the UK, and I think that may be to do with people just wanting to feel good again after lockdown,” Plested told Music Week.

The songwriter has now confirmed the first signing to his publishing venture Songhouse, launched in partnership with Plested’s management Nowherenear. Founded by Hannan Malik, a British Pakistani, the management firm also has South Asian representation in Alan Sampson, ADP and Amar Singh, Nowherenear’s GM.

Songhouse has signed Irish songwriter Bill Maybury in partnership with Sony Music Publishing. Maybury has written for Cian Ducrot, Ryan Mack, Kenzie and Fia Moon.

Songhouse recently hosted a writing camp at Decoy Studios with talent including TMS, Lostboy, Digital Farm Animals, Ari Pensmith, Gracey and Lauren Aquilina, with the goal of building a collaborative community of songwriters around the publishing brand.

Nowherenear also manage Mac & Phil (David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, Emeli Sandé) as well as KIN (Callum Scott, Lewis Capaldi). The firm has just taken on Alan Sampson (Ride It - Jay Sean/Regard), ADP (Krept & Konan, Chris Brown) and Jackson Romaine (Gunna, Chris Brown, K Trap, Backroad Gee).