Hitmaker Savan Kotecha backs Indian talent with Outwrite incubator for songwriters

Outwrite, an incubator for songwriters, has officially launched in India.

Founded in collaboration with the Grammy-nominated American songwriter and record producer, Savan Kotecha, and Indian talent management company Represent, Outwrite is helmed by Aayushman Sinha and Murtuza Gadiwala, a songwriter and A&R executive.

The company said it will “bridge the gap between Indian and international music standards, offering local songwriters an unprecedented opportunity to cross over to the global stage”.

Savan Kotecha has scored chart-topping collaborations with global icons like The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and One Direction, as well as securing Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. Kotecha has co-written global hits such as Can't Feel My Face by The Weeknd, Problem by Ariana Grande and What Makes You Beautiful by One Direction.

Outwrite aims to become a global hub for songwriters, producers, musicians and engineers, offering end-to-end solutions for everything related to music creation and supervision.

“As a full-fledged music publishing and management entity, Outwrite’s mission is to create a global community that fosters diversity and innovation, delivering fresh, groundbreaking sounds,” said a statement.

As well as covering song deals and publishing for its roster of talent, Outwrite will also offer a wide array of services including music business education, end-to-end music project management, music curation & supervision, legal support, songwriting camps, production of live sets by artists, branding and more.

Savan Kotecha, a former Music Week Songwriter Of The Year, said: “Helping bring India’s incredible pool of songwriting talent to the world’s stage has become a lifelong passion of mine. For the majority of my over 20-year career, I was the only ‘Indian guy’ in the room. I’m eager to help change that. The songwriting and producing talent in India is unparalleled. Everything starts with a song, and Outwrite will provide these gifted creatives with the resources, guidance, and platform they need to succeed globally, while also raising the bar for music publishing standards in India.

“We aim to address persistent issues such as unfair payouts and splits, lack of proper credits, and limited knowledge of rights in India, ensuring that Indian songwriters and producers receive the recognition and compensation they deserve.”

Aayushman Sinha, founder & CEO, Represent, said: “Outwrite is born out of the necessity to empower the unseen heroes of the music world – those who craft the songs and sounds that define our lives. Our goal is to incubate talent, bridge gaps, and drive both financial and collaborative growth for the next generation of artists.”

Murtuza Gadiwala added: “We’ve noticed a significant gap in the Indian music industry where many professionals, whether songwriters, producers, or managers, aren’t fully aware of how music publishing works or what they rightfully deserve. As a songwriter myself, I’ve seen firsthand how outdated this system can be.

“Outwrite was born from a desire to change this narrative. When I shared the idea with Aayushman, he immediately saw the potential, and with Savan’s expertise on board, we’re incredibly excited to take our writers to the global stage. Our mission is to ensure they receive everything they rightfully deserve and more.”

Outwrite’s approach emphasises the provision of credit allocation, negotiation support, systematic song deals and publishing for the artists. The company will also create, curate and pitch music for ads, films and brand projects.