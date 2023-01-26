"I'm proud of what I've accomplished": Sas Metcalfe steps down as chief creative officer of Kobalt Music

It's the end of an era. Kobalt’s highly-respected chief creative officer, Sas Metcalfe, has announced she will be stepping down from her role effective February 28, 2023. Metcalfe was, notably, Kobalt’s first employee when joining the company in 2001.

Speaking about her decision, Metcalfe said: “I am very proud of what I’ve accomplished at Kobalt. When I look back, I’m in awe of how much great music the Kobalt creative team has ushered into the world. But what makes me most proud is working alongside so many talented music lovers and helping them develop into great creative and A&R minds – I’d argue they are some of the best in the music industry today. Kobalt’s team is so rich with talent, and I am excited to see what awaits. Overall, it has been a joy being a part of such a visionary company.

In her storied career – which included being named Music Week’s International Woman Of The Year at the Women In Music Awards 2017 – Metcalfe has fostered a global creative team that is almost 70% female. Upon her exit, her colleagues have praised her immense contribution to the company.

Kobalt founder and chairman, Willard Ahdritz said: “After hiring her as my first employee, it's amazing how far we've come in over 20 years together. Her creative taste is second to none, from her first signing of Badly Drawn Boy to Andrew Watt. She has built a great spirit in her team because she is happy to share success. All our fun moments together are what I will miss the most. I wish her all the best in her next endeavour."

Kobalt serves more than 700,000 songs across 13 offices worldwide and represents talent including Max Martin, Finneas, Andrew Watt, Stevie Nicks, Roddy Ricch, Phoebe Bridgers, Foo Fighters and Paul McCartney. Recent signings include UK breakout star Cat Burns and Nigerian Afrobeat artist Omah Lay, who both put pen to paper on worldwide publishing administration agreements.

Speaking about Metcalfe's legacy, Kobalt CEO Laurent Hubert, added: "Simply put, Sas is one of a kind. Her impact in the music industry and at Kobalt is undeniable, as she nurtured and managed not just amazing songwriters but also built one of the best global creative teams in the industry. The work that Sas has done at Kobalt will be felt for many years to come. We thank Sas for her extraordinary contribution to making Kobalt what it is today."

“Kobalt couldn’t have become the publishing powerhouse it is today without having a powerhouse creative leader in Sas,” added Kobalt president and COO Jeannette Perez. “Additionally, she has paved the path for so many female leaders in the music industry, including myself. She is a true leader in the industry, and I want to thank her for all the positive impact she has made over the years.”

