ICE appoints Peter de Monnink as CEO

ICE has appointed Peter de Monnink as CEO, effective March 2022.

For three years, de Monnink was CEO of the Dutch media company Talpa Network, overseeing a diverse range of audio, video, e-commerce and magazine services. Prior to this, he was CEO of TalpaTV and Talpa Media Services, which owns some of the Netherlands‘ most popular TV and radio stations.

A joint venture between PRS, STIM, and GEMA, ICE represents over 330,000 rights-holders and has paid out over €2.2 billion since 2016.

De Monnink will take over from current CEO, Thorsten Sauer, who has successfully led ICE since 2018 and has been instrumental in its recent success.

Prof. Rainer Minz, chairman of the ICE Board, said: “I would like to thank Thorsten for his excellent contribution to ICE. Under Thorsten’s leadership, ICE’s online business has more than tripled its annual distributions and he has transformed ICE into the clear market leader across its service areas, passing more than €2bn to rightsholders. I would like to thank him for all his achievements and his professionalism in ensuring a smooth hand-over to Peter up to the end of March 2022.

“With Peter we will enter the next stage of ICE, successfully developing and implementing the next generation infrastructure for what is already the most authoritative copyright database globally. His previous experience at the helm of several large media organisations is testament to his ability as a leader in this field, and I wish him every success in the role.”

Thorsten Sauer, CEO, ICE, said: “I am incredibly proud and grateful for the privilege of working together with the talented team at ICE, and its customers and shareholders. ICE is an organisation with such an important mission of fair, accurate, and transparent remuneration for the creators in the industry. Over the past almost four years, we have built ICE to be the leading services provider in the music industry and distributed more than €2.2bn in online royalties. With the strongest financial results in the history of the company, I feel it is the right time to hand over the leadership to Peter to take ICE even further.”

Peter de Monnink said: “Nothing has proven more engaging than music in our digital lives. At the same time, the transition of content-rights and their value to the ever-expanding footprint of global digital markets is an ongoing challenge. ICE is a unique company. Founded with the purpose of ensuring that the fast-growing consumption of music is also reflected in value for content-creators and all stakeholders involved. Shared data processing and distribution are at the core of ICE, with the goal to protect and preserve the value of music.

“It's great to work with so many quality people and help to grow and shape the business towards a sustainable leading global position and create success for all stakeholders."