ICE signs multi-territory licensing deal with metaverse gaming start-up Styngr

ICE has partnered with gaming metaverse start-up Styngr on a deal covering the multi-territory use of the ICE Core repertoire.

Styngr brings new uses of music to gaming and the metaverse, where players can choose in-game music channels and event-driven short musical clips to personalise and enrich their in-game experiences.

Developers can deploy in-game monetisation options. ICE Core members will begin to receive royalties from these new applications.

Alex Tarrand, co-founder, Styngr, said: “Licensing such a massive and unique aggregation of musical repertoire as that represented by the ICE Core Societies and Publishers is a great opportunity and we’re delighted to get this deal in place.

“Styngr is a bridge for game developers, allowing them to easily incorporate music into all of their experiences. Being able to cover so many important works on a broad multi-territory basis is a boost for our service.”

Tim Rawlinson, VP - licensing, ICE, said: “As the next generation of web applications start to be realised, we’re constantly assessing new services, understanding their models, and supporting innovation with deals that also reflect the value of songwriting.

“We’re pleased to be able to work with Styngr to provide songwriters with new, incremental sources of income as new opportunities for people to experience music emerge.”

The multi-year deal covers a wide range of territories and supports accurate, usage-based writer payments.

Songwriters and composers can also apply directly to access the Styngr creator fund, which supports bespoke musical experiences for game developers and metaverse lands. Specific songwriting camps will commence throughout 2023.