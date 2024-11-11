ICMP brings in Malaysian music publishers to global membership

ICMP, the global voice of music publishing, has added Malaysia’s national industry association to its worldwide membership.

ICMP is the global trade body representing the music publishing industry worldwide. Membership spans the majors, indies and 77 national trade associations across six continents. The organisation represents nearly 90% of the world’s commercially released music.

The Music Publishers’ Association (MPA) of Malaysia becomes the 77th national trade group among ICMP’s membership.

Ay Na Ng, chair, Music Publishers’ Association of Malaysia, said: “I am delighted that the Music Publishers’ Association of Malaysia (MPA Malaysia) and ICMP will now be working together to enhance Malaysia's music publishing business and with the support of ICMP. MPA Malaysia will thrive even stronger in our main objective to protect the rights of our members as well as songwriters and composers.”

MPA Malaysia will thrive even stronger in our main objective to protect the rights of our members as well as songwriters and composers Ay Na Ng

Jackie Alway OBE (pictured), ICMP chair, Universal Music Publishing Group EVP, said: “I am delighted to welcome MPA Malaysia under ICMP’s umbrella. Our trade body has an extraordinary breadth of representation and this latest addition completes the ability to not just support music companies investing into Malaysia, but also the national industry there. Our MPAs worldwide face an array of challenges and opportunities and by exchanging expertise at ICMP we can help defend songwriters, composers and the vital value of music.”

John Phelan, ICMP director general, added: “South east Asia is an incredibly important region of music markets. ICMP‘s team are continuously active there, advocating to governments, defending copyrights, countering piracy and working to realise the optimum environment for the world’s music to thrive. I’m delighted to formally welcome MPA Malaysia to ICMP. From digital markets and AI, to data and tech we have a lot to be collaborating on."