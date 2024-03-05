Iconic Artists acquires stake in Bryan Ferry's catalogue

Bryan Ferry has entered into a partnership with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group.

In a statement, Iconic said it will develop and expand Ferry’s musical legacy to new generations of fans.

The deal encompasses a range of assets from Ferry’s acclaimed career including his solo work, as well as his time as vocalist and principal songwriter of Roxy Music. Iconic partnered with Ferry to acquire 50% of his sound recording, publishing, and name, image and likeness rights.

“Bryan’s unique voice and genre-defying music have earned him a place among the most influential artists of our time,” said Beth Collins, co-president of The Azoff Company. “We are honoured to work with him to ensure his legacy continues to inspire and resonate with audiences.”

Bryan Ferry said: “I’m pleased to be working with everyone at Iconic on finding new ways to share my music with the world. I’m excited to see what possibilities unfold.”

“Bryan Ferry is a true musical pioneer who blended art, fashion, and rock & roll into a captivating and enduring sound,” said Jimmy Edwards, president of Iconic. “Iconic is deeply honoured to celebrate his enduring influence and share his legendary catalogue with the world.”

The deal with Ferry follows Iconic Artist Group’s partnership with Rod Stewart.

Rod Stewart sold his interests in his publishing catalogue and recorded music, as well as some name and likeness rights. The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal with Iconic was valued at nearly $100 million.

The company recently announced a strategic investment from HPS Investment Partners (HPS), a global investment firm with $107 billion in assets under management.