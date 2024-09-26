Iconoclast acquires publishing rights to hip-hop star Eve's catalogue

Iconoclast has acquired the publishing rights to the catalogue of Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Eve.

A trailblazer in the music industry, Eve first gained recognition in the late 1990s with her debut album Let There Be Eve… Ruff Ryders' First Lady, which made her the third female rapper in history to reach No.1 in the US.

Eve’s hit singles include Gangsta Lovin’, Love Is Blind and Who's That Girl. She collaborated with artists including The Roots, Missy Elliott and Alicia Keys. Let Me Blow Ya Mind featuring Gwen Stefani was sampled by Central Cee on his 2022 hit Doja.

Beyond music, Eve has built an acting career, including roles in films such as the Barbershop franchise, as well as her eponymous sitcom Eve from 2003 to 2006. She was also a host on the CBS show The Talk.

Eve’s memoir, Who’s That Girl?, has just been published.

Olivier Chastan, founder and CEO of Iconoclast, said: "Eve’s contributions to hip-hop and popular culture are unparalleled. She’s not only a great artist but a true pioneer for women in the genre. We are honoured to help preserve and elevate her incredible legacy, ensuring that her influence continues to inspire future generations of artists and fans alike."

According to the announcement, the acquisition further underscores Iconoclast’s “commitment to curating and expanding the legacies of influential artists across diverse entertainment platforms, using the very latest in technology”.

Henry Root of Smith Entertainment Law represented Iconoclast, with Michael Poster of Michelman & Robinson serving as advisor.

Wayne Russell and Pippa Wealthall of Massive Management represented Eve in the transaction, as well as Talya Shalsom and Tim Smith of Statham Gill Davies Law, with Benjamin Vermeil of Jab Music facilitating the deal.