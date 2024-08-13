Iconoclast teams with Ujama Designs to acquire intellectual property rights of reggae stars

Iconoclast has formed a strategic partnership with Ujama Designs to acquire the intellectual property rights of reggae artists, starting with Jamaican legend Half Pint.

Half Pint, born Lindon Andrew Roberts, recorded tracks including Greetings, Mr Landlord and Winsome, which was covered by the Rolling Stones. His song Loving was sampled in Sublime’s hit What I Got.

According to the announcement, the partnership between the two companies aims to “preserve and expand the cultural impact of reggae music”. The Half Pint deal covers music publishing rights.

Founded in 2021 and led by veteran music executive Olivier Chastan, Iconoclast works to grow the intellectual property and legacy of culturally significant artists. The roster includes Tony Bennett, Robbie Robertson, Marianne Faithfull, David Cassidy, Giorgio Moroder, and many others.

Headed by Robert Oyugi, Ujama Designs specialises in music publishing, recording, distribution, talent booking and tour management with a particular focus on reggae, Afro-pop and world music.

We hope to further expand into the genre and help reggae artists in and outside of Jamaica reach a wider audience Olivier Chastan

“Working with Robert allows me to reconnect with my long history and passion for reggae music that started 20 years ago when I worked at VP Records and acquired Greensleeves Publishing,” said Iconoclast founder Olivier Chastan. “Thanks to our partnership with Robert Oyugi and my personal experience, we hope to further expand into the genre and help reggae artists in and outside of Jamaica reach a wider audience. I could not ask for a better start than working with Half Pint!”

“It’s a great honour to be in partnership with Iconoclast,” said Ujama Designs’ owner Robert Oyugi. “The combination of my background in reggae music and Iconoclast's technology-driven strategies makes this a perfect match for success.”

Joe Serling and Greg Brooks from Serling Rooks Hunter McKoy Worob & Averill represented Iconoclast. Peter Csathy of Creative Media and David Baram of Baram & Kaiser represented Half Pint.

Peter Csathy added: “It was an honour to work with Robert and Half Pint every step of the way, and Iconoclast is the perfect home to extend and amplify this great music for generations to come.”